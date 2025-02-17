Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $96.78 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

