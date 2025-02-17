Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

