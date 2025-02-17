Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 82,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.