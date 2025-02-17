Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,678.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 98,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,329. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $161.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

