Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total value of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,304,518.24. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $587.38 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.21 and its 200-day moving average is $629.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

