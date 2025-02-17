Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,787,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 82,227,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,675.0 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
IITSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
