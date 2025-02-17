Intelligent Financial Strategies Trims Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% in the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 978,212 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,645,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 367,566 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,591,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 292,756 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.