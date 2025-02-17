Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 200 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $19,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,365.22. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $465,000.00.

PriceSmart Trading Down 2.8 %

PSMT stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 4,690.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 291,442 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PriceSmart by 70,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 281,640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PriceSmart by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 621,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 140,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

