Insider Selling: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells 19,855 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Macnamee sold 19,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.30 ($7.20), for a total transaction of A$224,361.50 ($142,905.41).

Ryan Macnamee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Ryan Macnamee sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.70 ($7.45), for a total transaction of A$234,000.00 ($149,044.59).

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

