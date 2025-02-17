Insider Selling: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Chairman Sells 9,010 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CleanSpark Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.50 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.