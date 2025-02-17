Insider Buying: Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Acquires 244 Shares of Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts purchased 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($190.31).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Dave Watts purchased 327 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($189.23).

Shares of LON:VANQ traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 56.60 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,149. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.40 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.67.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

