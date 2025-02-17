Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 1,043,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock remained flat at $5.88 during midday trading on Monday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 11bn.

