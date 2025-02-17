Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.0 days.

Imerys Price Performance

IMYSF remained flat at C$27.57 during trading hours on Monday. Imerys has a 52 week low of C$27.57 and a 52 week high of C$33.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.02.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems.

