IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGM. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM opened at C$44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.89. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61.

(Get Free Report

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.