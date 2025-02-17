Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $35,253,683 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,795.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,962.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,971.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

