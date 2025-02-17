Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after purchasing an additional 350,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,582,000 after purchasing an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

