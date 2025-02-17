Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $357.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.45 and a 200-day moving average of $331.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

