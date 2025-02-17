Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VBK opened at $290.89 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.28.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
