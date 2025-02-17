Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $575,000 Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 4.6 %

YMAR stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

