Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

