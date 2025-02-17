Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $104.62 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

