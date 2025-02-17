Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,296 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

