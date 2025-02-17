Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.90 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

