Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $49.41.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
