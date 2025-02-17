iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.6 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAFNF remained flat at $91.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

