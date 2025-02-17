Human Investing LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $175.71 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

