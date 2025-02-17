Human Investing LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

