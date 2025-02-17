Human Investing LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

