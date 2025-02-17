Human Investing LLC Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 0.3% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 294,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.