Human Investing LLC Acquires 38,345 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 192.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,627 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.