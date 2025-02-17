Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 2,766,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 596,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.49 ($0.03).

Huddled Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.

Huddled Group Company Profile

We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and efficiency in the ever-expanding realm of e-commerce.

Our mission is to launch and cultivate innovative, hyper-relevant businesses that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

Through strategic investments, continuous innovation, and a customer-centric approach; combined with a management team with a track-record of successfully launching, building and exiting businesses in the Technology, Media and Telecom sector we ensure that our businesses stay at the forefront of their respective industries, and not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

