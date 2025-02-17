Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 4.4 %

HWM stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

