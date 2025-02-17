Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 65287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.17.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

