Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

