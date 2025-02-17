Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) Short Interest Update

Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 962.5 days.

Home Consortium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCLF remained flat at C$5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. Home Consortium has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18.

