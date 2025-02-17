Hologic (HOLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) recently:

2/6/2025 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Hologic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Hologic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

2/6/2025 – Hologic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/6/2025 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/6/2025 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $73.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2025 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Hologic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/13/2025 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

Hologic stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,621. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Institutional Trading of Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

