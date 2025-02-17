Hoge Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hoge Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 542,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

