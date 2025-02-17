Hoge Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,245 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Hoge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,615,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

