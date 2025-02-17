Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 218 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $8,777,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 750,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,086,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,014,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

