Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 300 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cameco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 99.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after acquiring an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

