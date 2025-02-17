Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $929.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $805.29. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

