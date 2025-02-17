Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $2.32 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Creative Planning increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $459.00 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.57.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,438,776.43. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

