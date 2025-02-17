Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $342,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

FedEx stock opened at $267.83 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

