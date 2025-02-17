Highland Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $844.82 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.98. The company has a market cap of $802.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

