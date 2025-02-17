Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,281,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 3,749,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.