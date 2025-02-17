Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $303.81 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

