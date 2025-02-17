Head-To-Head Review: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for F & M Bank and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $75.25 million 0.94 $7.28 million $2.08 9.62 Capital City Bank Group $270.63 million 2.32 $52.92 million $3.12 11.86

This table compares F & M Bank and Capital City Bank Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 9.68% 8.77% 0.55% Capital City Bank Group 19.55% 11.45% 1.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of F & M Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. F & M Bank pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats F & M Bank on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank



F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services and commercial and personal insurance products. Further, it originates conventional and government agency sponsored mortgages; and offers title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About Capital City Bank Group



Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

