Head-To-Head Comparison: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autonomix Medical and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 KORU Medical Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00

Autonomix Medical currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 885.92%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Autonomix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($16.07) -0.18 KORU Medical Systems $28.52 million 7.02 -$13.74 million ($0.25) -17.48

This table compares Autonomix Medical and KORU Medical Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autonomix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -542.11% -236.92% KORU Medical Systems -37.42% -24.60% -16.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Autonomix Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

