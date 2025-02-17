Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $4,016,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 127.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN opened at $110.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

