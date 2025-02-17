Hassell Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,908 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VCIT opened at $80.98 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
